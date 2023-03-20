Program line-up for 2023 edition of Ghanafest announced

Some personalities at the event

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

After successfully celebrating Ghanaian arts and culture worldwide, Ghanafest is happening once again.

The event which takes place in Canada-Toronto has carefully selected an ambassador for the 2023 edition to help promote and intensify the Ghanafest agenda in Ghana.



To drive top-of-mind awareness in Ghana and organize a group of Ghanaians to experience the event in Canada, Ghanafest has announced Ghanaian talent and events manager Oppong De-Graft Amponsah as an ambassador for the event in Toronto.



Oppong De-Graft Amponsah has successfully worked with great talents from Ghana, like Bosom PYung, Nana Boro, and Kweku Smoke. In the background of events, Oppong De-Graft Amponsah has organized successful events across Ghana.



De-Graft as the Chief Executive Officer of Legendary Ghana Consult has played a leading role in the organization of international standard events such as Amapiano festival, Cardi B live in Gh, Evandi Hall week, Kumasi Fufu Party, Repu Holic, UABA (Team Logoz) and one of the biggest students Hall weeks, Republic Hall weeks which has hosted Top music acts with over 20,000 students in attendance.



The ambassador also noted that Ghanaians will be given the chance to serve as volunteers at the event in Canada.



As part of the activities of promoting and celebrating Ghana's art and culture, this calendar outlines the activities for this year, 2023, Ghanafest in Canada:

* 17th March 2023: Official Launch of Ghanafest



* 09th April 2023: Solidarity Concert (CANADA)



* 01st July 2023: Canada Day all white Party Ghanafest n ED Festival



* 06th August 2023: Ghanafest Caribbana Weekend



Ghanafest expects a grand celebration in Canada with the help of its new ambassador and to hoist the flag of Ghana in Canada.