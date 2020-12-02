Promos have helped me a lot - Musician

Ghanaian artiste, Gidochi

Upcoming Ghanaian artiste, Gidochi has revealed that constant promotion of his songs has helped him get to where he is now.

According to him, people recognize him and his music, making the results of the promotion evident.



“I know the Promos are working because, I get people tagging me on my social media handles telling me about how they enjoy my songs and others even go as far as calling me to congratulate me and tell me how proud they are of me”.



He stated that even though the journey so far has not been easy, it has been an educational one that has taught him a lot of lessons.



In an interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9FM he said, “ You have to make it to a point for Ghana and the whole world to hear you” and that is what he aims to achieve in his music career.

The upcoming artiste also added that so far, music is treating him well and has influenced the perception he had about the music industry before he became a part of it.



He believes that the song that brought him out and made everyone know about him and what he does was Jetey’s “Fa Ma Me” which featured Sarkodie and himself.



“It’s not always as easy as it looks but because of the passion we have for what we do, we keep moving” he added.