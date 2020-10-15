Promote your songs in Nigeria – Ghanaian artistes told

Nigerian Music Business Executive, Godwin Tom

Nigerian music business executive Godwin Tom has bemoaned the performance of Ghanaian artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking on Simply Showbiz on TV3 over the weekend, Godwin Tom said that Ghanaian artistes were not making waves in Nigeria because they do not really promote their music in that country.



Ghanaian artistes have not really made their mark in Nigeria like their counterparts have done here in Ghana, he said.



Sharing his views on the topic, he said: “When Laycon mentioned Kwesi Arthur, you would have expected that whoever he mentioned would have hit him up the moment he got out especially now that he had won.



“Before we come to Ghana to do any music work, we speak to Ghanaians to know which club and which radio to go to or who to retweet. We try to promote things before we even come.”

The music executive was of the view that even though social media was contributing a lot to the music industry, the physical promotions and interactions could go a long way to help push artistes.



“Inasmuch as the music must connect, sometimes you need to promote the music in the other country too well. One of the guys who have done that so well is Diamond Platinum.



“He used to come to Nigeria whenever he had a project here. Even when it was a feature, he comes down and he speaks to people, on radio and all.



“The culture depends heavily on communication. When our artists make waves in Europe, America or elsewhere we make noise. We push them.”