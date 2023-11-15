Promoters should feature up-and-coming artistes as headliners for events - Mr. Eazi

Musician, Mr. Eazi has admonished music promoters to give attention to up-and-coming artistes to headline musical events to help their development.

According to him, with the exorbitant amount of money charged by top-tier artistes, it would be prudent for them to allow young artistes to headline events to manage the cost they incur when they hold concerts.



He asserted that managing D-list artistes and giving them the necessary media publicity before the show would help to build their brand to give them the deserved attention when the show takes place.



Mr. Eazi disclosed what promoters could do with underground artistes to make them fit to headline major musical concerts and not always rely on A-list artistes.



“Right now if you are a promoter and you can't afford A, B or C artistes, you can book D, E or F artistes. Becuase you can go to a radio station for them to play the songs of those artistes since they don’t have a popularity for people to be familiar with their songs, so that by December the concert would be held, they would gain attention by then,” he said in an interview with Nigeria FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He continued, "If Nigeria FM wants to do a show in December, they can put the spotlight on like 10 F-list artistes and push them. By the time the program comes off, they would have moved from F-list artiste to B or C category so they can headline the concert. Up-and-coming artistes release more songs than the A list ones so that will be helpful.



“Now what we need to consider is as our A list artistes gets expensive, we need to look at the B and other categories of artistes. By the time you realize the A-list artiste would be begging to be on the show and even do it for free because they don’t get the attention anymore.”

Mr. Eazi's advice comes in the wake of the soaring nature of fees charged by A-list artistes in the country.



