Promotion is a big problem for Ghana music – Dada Hafco

Dada Hafco

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Terry Asare Boamah, popularly known as Dada Hafco has identified promotion as one of the major issues facing the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, most people especially, media houses in Ghana do not regard the genre, highlife and therefore, find it difficult to promote such songs.



Talking to Dr Cann on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9 FM he said, “if you don’t have a personal relationship with the media house, DJ or if the DJ doesn’t fancy your music, then they don’t promote your songs”.



Talking from experience he stated, a media house in the country once told him they won’t play his song because they felt, “my songs didn’t fit into their playlist as a station because my songs are too Highlife”.

He also added that, unlike other countries where music is easy to get to the masses and make waves on radio, it’s however different in Ghana.



“In Ghana, you’ll have to rely heavily on your connections and influence to get the song out there which is sometimes a very difficult thing to do. Especially if you don’t have any connections”, he noted.



Dada Hafco believes that, this act should stop and the promotion of all Ghanaian and Highlife music should be done intensively in order to raise the standards of the Ghanaian music industry.