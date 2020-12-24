'Prophecies shouldn't determine your life partner' - Apostle Agyekum

Marriage counsellor, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian UK-based preacher and marriage counsellor, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum, also known as Opanyin Agyekum has advised people who rely on prophecies to determine their choice of marriage partners to be careful.

He said the act of one relying on a prophecy to choose a life partner is so not right.



He shared this message after watching a short film titled “Deceived”, produced by filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records.



The short film narrates a story of how a young man dumped his fiancée just because his jealous friend spoke of a prophecy he says heard one pastor speak about his relationship.



Apostle Agyekum says these kinds of prophecies can be very misleading and can cause most people to make the wrong choice of partners, which will affect them in the near future.

As a marriage counsellor for over 25 years, he has noticed some marriage cases of breakups or divorces are as a result to this act.



He further advised that couples or people who are in relationships should take time and pray into their relationships rather than always relying on a prophecy that can also be a lie.



“Prophecies should not determine who is right and who is not, in terms of choosing a life partner. Be very careful of prophetic misleading and hear sayings”, he emphasized.

