Prophet Azuka names Shatta Wale as his favourite artiste

Shatta Wale's strong-will and ability to fight opposition has won him a safe spot in the heart of Ghanaian preacher Prophet Azuka, the founder of the Shinning Grace Chapel International.

Prophet Azuka, also known as Ogya Nyame, has named the Ghanaian Dancehall musician as his favorite secular artiste adding that Shatta has a unique spirit.



In an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni, he showered praise on the musician, whom he claimed many don't understand.



"Among the secular musicians, I love Shatta Wale. I love everything about him, he is a man who rises after he falls. That makes me love him and also for the fact that he is strong-willed.



"He can go after Nigerians and even when his own people don't support him, he doesn't back down. He has a unique spirit. Take a look at me, an illiterate, and never been to a Bible School but I am among the most popular prophets in the country. Currently. Azuka is popular on social media.



"I don't have a favourite song from Shatta Wale, I just listen and enjoy his songs. I love his being," he told GhanaWeb.

The prophet also explained the importance of 'spiritual backing' in writing and releasing songs. He admonished artistes to fortify their music or album before making it public, which he explained would guarantee them a record hit.



"Music is spiritual, any artiste who writes a song in the spirit records an instant hi example like Daddy Lumba...they gain inspiration from the little things. It is spiritual, you will struggle if you don't understand how things happen in the spiritual realm," he told GhanaWeb.











