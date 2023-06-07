Prophet Kumchacha calls for deliverance as he criticizes Diamond Appiah's behaviour

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, commonly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has strongly condemned the actions of socialite Diamond Appiah and urged her to seek deliverance from God.

In a 3xtra.tv report, Prophet Kumchacha criticized Diamond Appiah for her excessive talking and warned that such behaviour can get her into trouble with enemies, stressing that material wealth alone does not ensure inner fulfilment.



"Diamond Appiah needs deliverance. Being a billionaire doesn't exempt her from needing deliverance. The Bible says in Proverbs 13:7, 'There is one who makes himself rich, yet has nothing.' Diamond talks too much, and in this world, anyone who talks excessively will get into trouble with their enemies," he expressed.



Kumchacha also advised Tracey Boakye to distance herself from friends like Diamond Appiah, as he believed she harbours envy towards her.



"I have a lot of love for Tracey Boakye. I almost married her, but someone else took over. She is very humble and respectful. However, she doesn't have good friends, and they will betray her," he advised.



Kumchacha went on to describe Diamond Appiah and Nana Brown as malicious women engaging in sinister behaviour, likening them to birds of the same feather.

"Diamond and Nana Brown are bad people. They truly are birds of the same feather. Diamond is 55 years old and behaves like a child," he pointed out.



Rev. Kumchacha further cited Proverbs 9:13, which warns against the behaviour of a foolish woman who talks excessively.



He also mentioned Diamond Appiah's public insult directed at media mogul Osei Kwame Despite as an example of disrespectful behaviour.



"The Bible says in Proverbs 9:13 that a foolish woman talks a lot, and that's how Diamond is behaving. Remember, a year ago she insulted Osei Kwame Despite, and that was disrespectful. She's disgraceful. Instead of hating on Tracey Boakye, Diamond should find a husband," he expressed.



Prophet Kumchacha's criticism of Diamond Appiah arises from the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked audio conversations between Appiah and her former best friend, Nana Brown, which have sparked further controversy.

In one conversation, Appiah questioned the longevity of Tracey Boakye's marriage, claiming that a female spiritualist's divination predicted its collapse.



Diamond disparaged the union, referring to it as a "stupid marriage" and suggesting that even children could sense its imminent failure.



Another audio conversation revealed Appiah and Brown intentionally boycotting the christening of Boakye's baby as a means of teaching her a lesson. Appiah mocked the event's lack of online trending, attributing it to their deliberate absence from social media promotion.



The laughter during the conversation stirred controversy and raised questions about the authenticity of her friendship with Boakye.



ADA/BB