Prophet Oduro demonstrates new sex styles as he chides 'boring' couples

Alabaster International Ministries founder, Prophet Isaac Oduro, has tasked couples to move away from the conventional ways of having sex and explore many other fun methods.

According to him, the lack of engaging in pleasurable adventurous sex, is one of the reasons some marriages are on the verge of collapse, particularly, in recent times.



In a video from one of his viral sermons, Prophet Oduro said some men who are pastors, bankers, and others, are only focused on ejaculating instead of giving their wives mind-blowing sex.



In the case of married women, particularly, some wives of pastors, Prophet Oduro bemoaned their usual habit of being stuck to the missionary position.



Prophet Oduro made these assertions while demonstrating some sex positions that could come in handy.



“Uncles, young men, listen to what I am about to tell you. Especially the bankers and pastors. Some pastors’ wives are really suffering because most pastors are not good in bed. They don’t explore. They just part the panties to the side, penetrate, cum and that is it. so, some pastors’ wives are always angry. So, when these types of women have an encounter with drivers who smoke, their marriages break.



“As for some women (lays down flat on a table with legs spread up wide) when are they every going to change styles? When? As a Christian woman, you should be able to know this style (poses in a doggystyle position), you should be able to know that style (stands with one leg raised), listen! (Sits on a table and spreads out one leg).”

Watch the video below:





