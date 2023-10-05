Prophet Oduro responds to his broadcasts being removed from UTV

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro

Senior Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has finally responded to the removal of his live broadcasts from United Television (UTV).

It can be recalled that his Sunday services were regularly aired on UTV, but the broadcasts abruptly ceased without any explanation and were replaced by movies.



In September, a letter purported to be from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) directing the showrunners of the United Showbiz show to balance its political discussions, as it seemed to be too critical of the current government, led to backlash from many who have accused the government of stifling media houses in the country.



Reacting to the two developments, Prophet Oduro said he was “shocked” at the news. He expressed his disappointment at the fact that individuals have the ability to dictate what media houses are able to show on their platforms.



“I was shocked that a letter was written from the current government to UTV. You are dictating to a private TV station who you like and who you don’t like. So somebody can sit at home and be making instructions, “I don't like this guy. I don’t like this guy," he fumed.



Prophet Oduro wondered if his weekly show was removed from the air in a similar fashion.

“No wonder “Daa Nkwa Nsem” has been removed from Thursday afternoons and replaced with movies,” he said.



Additionally, Prophet Oduro shared an encounter where an individual from a TV station allegedly tried to enlist him but warned against criticizing President Akufo Addo and the Ghanaian government.



“I remember when a young man saw me; my team was trying to get a new contract with W3TV. The guy came from Movement TV and we were talking and he told me, We would love you to come on our network, but please never speak against President Akufo Addo and the Government of Ghana,” he alleged.



These new developments have sparked debates on and off social media, with many questioning the freedom of the media and the right to free speech in the country.



