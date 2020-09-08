Entertainment

Prophet Seth Frimpong goes home on 3rd October

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong

The final funeral arrangement of Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong has been announced.

The ‘Ade A Nyame Aka’ composer died on Friday, April 24, 2020, following a short illness.



Prophet Seth Frimpong will be laid in state at the Akitibomo School Park on October 3. He will be buried at the Akitibomo Royal Cemetery after a burial service has been held.



The final funeral rite will take place at the Akitibomo School Park on the same day, according to an invitation card sighted by Zionfelix.net.

On Sunday, October 11, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Upper Room Assemblies of God, Patasi in Kumasi.



Prophet Seth Frimpong passed on at the age of 50.

