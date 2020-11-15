Prophet TB Joshua made me a real man – Shasha Marley confesses

Raggae artiste Shasha Marley

Famous raggae artiste Shasha Marley has revealed that, had it not been his miraculous encounter with the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Balogun Joshua, there was no way he would have gotten married and begun to have his own family.

According to Shasha Marley, his idea of getting married and having children was conceived after he was delivered from evil spirits by the charismatic pastor and televangelist.



“He kept me with him for three weeks; he sent me to his prayer mountain three times and prayed for me. For so long I couldn’t sleep at night but that first night, I slept like a baby. It was then that I become relieved," Shasha Marley revealed this on Pure FM in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show 'Hammer Time' monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He continued that “after the deliverance, the first feeling I had was to get married. I realized that l was lonely and God being so good, it was not long before than I got married”.

The controversial reggae singer and songwriter noted that he left the music scene after he had started having kids and decided to focus on his family.



Shasha Marley is now happily married with three kids.