Prostitution has become a part of me; it’s not easy to stop - Sex worker

Svtv Worker.png According to Sandra, she was influenced by friends

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Sex worker Sandra has disclosed that she started the sex trade two years ago and finds it tough to quit now.

In an interview on Ghetto’s Life Story, the sex worker indicated that she was influenced by friends to come to Accra six years ago to ‘work’ with no idea that they were into prostitution.

According to Sandra, she slept on the streets and in kiosks while selling sachet water and drinks. However, “we were not comfortable sleeping outside. The cold and the mosquito bites were too much. So I decided to join my friends who smoked.

They told me that smoking would make me more spirited to make money, but it got worse. I added alcohol and other things, but it didn’t help.”

Sandra noted that she succumbed to the temptation and pressure from friends to join sex work. However, she wishes

“It has become a part of my life, so it won't be easy to stop. It is an easy way to make money, but the money I make isn’t worthwhile.

I used to make GHS200, but I regret it because people insult and speak ill of me. I want to quit sex work. If I have a full-time job so I won’t have time to do this because of the bad name attached to it,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

