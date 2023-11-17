'Prostitution starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer' - Socialite jabs women

Davido's aide, Isreal Afaere

The personal logistics manager of Afrobeats singer Davido, Israel, has taken a swipe at certain type of woman.

According to Isreal, a woman resorts to prostitution out of laziness and the firm belief that she is too attractive to endure hardship.



He wrote: “Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer.”



Although Davido's aide did not identify who the post was targeted at, many assumed that his post was directed at his wife, Sheila Courage.



This is because his post comes in the wake of their back and forth and separation on social media.



However, scores of internet users have criticized Israel while pitching tents alongside Sheila in the comment section.

Here are some comments



Hadiz Abubakar wrote, “Once a woman begins to look good and better after a break-up. Fiam, men will say it’s prostitution Oginidi? Looking good these days is a crime in Nigeria



Hyly Ghost Babe wrote, “Coming from somebody whose head is like a stainless plate



Effe Deborah wrote, “I heard he used to beat her and he wasn’t taking care of her



Niieniie wrote, “If the lady start with you now, them go say women like Wahala

Igbuan Abigail wrote, “Motivational speaker, Oga your wife say stinginess wan wound you, na true?



Tingles Ng wrote, “See person wey dem manage marry



Eniolami wrote, “So you expect her to be looking like a homeless just because she walked out of the marriage. Dey play



Tiwani wrote, “Nah she wey gree for old cargo like you I blame”.



