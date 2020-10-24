Public office holders should swear by African deities - Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Popular Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has suggested that African leaders and public officers will have no option than to deliver their promises if they swear by deities in Africa.

He asserted that these leaders are not honouring their promises because of the Bible they use when swearing into office.



The ‘Tomorrow’ composer holds the conviction that they will deliver their promises after they have sworn by the deities before they assume office.



Stonebwoy made this suggestion in a post on Twitter.

“It Got me thinking That come this Elections our leaders And all who will assume public and civil offices may have to swear by our African Deities too. These promises Must be Fulfilled Africa Deserves A Better Leadership.. else where Are Gonna #RunGo,” he tweeted.



See tweet below:





It Got me thinking That come this Elections our leaders And all who will assume public and civil offices may have to swear by our African Deities too.

These promises Must be Fulfilled

Africa Deserves A Better Leadership.. else where Are Gonna #RunGo pic.twitter.com/cFR7o8huQB — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 21, 2020