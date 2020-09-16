Entertainment

Public voting for Best Rapper of the Year is wrong – Hammer to VGMAs

Music producer Hammer

Ghanaian music producer, Edward Osei Poku, popularly known as Hammer, has expressed his worry over how the Rapper of the Year category of the VGMA was handled.

Speaking in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM’s ‘StarrShowbiz’ program monitored by Zionfelix.net, Hammer said it was wrong for a winner of such category to be determined by public votes.



To him, it is the worst thing he has ever heard for the category to be handled that way.



He explained that people won’t be sincere with their opinion about a rapper.



“You can’t get people’s fans to be sincere about their idol…there is no way someone who loves Sarkodie will say Sarkodie can’t rap or Sarkodie didn’t do that well this year,” he stated.



Hammer emphasized that the rapper of the year can never be in the voting categories.

He suggested that there should be a committee inside the academy who understands rap.



Hammer further stated that their judgment should not be based on just one song, rather all the materials one put out in the year under review—and it must be analyzed well and scrutinized before the rapper of the year is selected.



According to him, the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) failed on that category.



Listen to Hammer’s assertion below:





