Pundit commends Vanessa for expressing willingness to reconcile with Funny Face

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa, has commended Vanessa, the mother of Funny Face's children, for her recent public statements expressing willingness to reconcile with the comedian.

Vanessa had said that she was now matured and would be happy to spend time with Funny Face and the children if given the chance.



Reacting to this in an interview with Abrantepa, on E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, the entertainment pundit, Vida, praised Vanessa for having the courage to be clear about her aspirations in light of their turbulent past.



“I commend Vanessa for coming public to tell us that the man she claimed was ‘stupid’ should he ask her to bring their children she will do so hurriedly without hesitation because the pressure that she is feeling is intense and also if he wants her to come too, she will go.



“I want to ask what she wants to go and do there. I commend her for having the confidence but then I’m sure she knew coming out to talk about this, people are going to have a bite at the issue because Funny Face has been through a lot,” she added.



She emphasized that despite Funny Face's public outbursts and insults thrown at many people, including industry figures, and even his own family, Vanessa appeared to be handling Funny Face's depressive episode just fine.

The pundit emphasized the difficult circumstances Funny Face faced, including being admitted to a mental hospital and having his laundry done there.



“And when he was going through the depression face, anytime you saw Vanessa she seemed okay. Maybe how she takes pain is different but Funny Face called people out to insult them. He called Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson and his own Adebayo got his share.



“And imagine going to the psychiatric hospital and that's where you go and visit him. There was a time he had washed his clothes and dried them there and he went through a lot,” she added.



Vida Adutwumwaa added that since the general public is an outsider, they cannot direct or counsel Funny Face on what to do.



In the end, it is up to him to assess the circumstance and determine whether or not a reconciliation with Vanessa will be advantageous to him, she stressed.

“You and I can't advise Funny Face on what he has to do. When they were laying together and talking about things in secret, we weren’t there but he will look at tell how he can analyse the situation to see if it will help him or not,” she stated.



Adutwumwaa advised Funny Face to take Vanessa's example and publicly state his position on the issue.



She said that depending on his reply, it would be clear whether or not he has accepted Vanessa's offer of reconciliation.



“Looking at how the girl has been able to gather the confidence to come out and make her intentions public, he should also have the courage and come and tell us publicly that he hasn't taken her back,” she added.



The pundit emphasized that the fact that Vanessa had gathered the confidence to make her intentions known should inspire Funny Face to show the same courage and transparency in addressing their relationship publicly.

This article also provides some background information on the troubled history between Funny Face and Vanessa.



In 2020, the couple engaged in a public feud, accusing each other of domestic violence.



Vanessa eventually left Funny Face's home with their children, citing mistreatment as the reason.



Funny Face responded by venting his anger on social media, insulting Vanessa's parents and making various accusations.





