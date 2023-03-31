0
Put God First: Daniel Jeddman's book officially released

Daniel Jeddman J.jpeg Daniel Jeddman

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: Daniel Jeddman

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Daniel Jeddman, after blessing the system with lots of spirit-filled projects, has released his much-anticipated book titled Put God First.

To him, he has released this book knowing very well it’s going to bless millions of lives, as the writing of the piece was led by the spirit, just as his inspirational songs were “spirit-led”.

He made an announcement via his verified social media handles on March 20th, urging fans and all lovers of Christ to anticipate his book and even said it was 90% loading.

Graciously to God, he made his project worth anticipating as he didn’t drag the release. The book “Put God First” is available worldwide on Amazon.

The book is available for E book readers, and in HardCover and Paper Back respectively on Amazon.

Source: Daniel Jeddman
