Put some respect on Abeiku Santana’s name - Reggie Zippy claims

Reggie Zippy Endorse Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has asked Ghanaians to put some respect on Abeiku Santana’s name after he went viral for being snubbed by Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his 61st birthday.

In an Instagram post, the musician said many people wouldn't know a lot about Abeiku Santana while describing him as a smart, humble, and generous man, among other positive adjectives.

According to the musician, the ace broadcaster has helped many artistes and stood his ground for them to be paid.

During Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's 61st birthday celebration on February 2, 2023, netizens trolled Abieku Santana by saying that he had exhibited reverence, proactiveness, and acts of service to impress his boss, (Despite), while facilitating various activities on the boss' ‘big day’ went unnoticed.

This comes after the millionaire, in a viral video, ignored Abeiku Santana when he approached him to greet him and wish him a happy birthday but went on to greet the East Legon Executive Club members.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
