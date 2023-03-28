Put your relationship before God - Couples advised

File photo

Lady Rev. Margaret Akosua Ahoshie, Pastor and Youth Leadership Trainer, has advised young people to make God a priority in their relationships.

Based on her observation and research, a lot of young people do not put their relationships before God as they do for anything else, and these are some things “we fail to do as humans.”



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes’ show, she said, “Most of the time when you need money or a job, you take it before God but when it comes to relationships, how many people really go to God before they move? Only a few do. Most of them move ahead of God and when you move ahead of God, don’t blame God when your relationships don’t go well”.

She emphasized that this is why some people’s relationships don’t go how they want it.



“I’m sure those who have working relationships move with God and character. So, if you don’t move with God and good character, no matter where you find your partner, you might not get it right and things might not go as planned because the God factor is key in getting it right,” she added.