‘Putuu’ is a gospel song, play it in churches- Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy says his song ‘Putuu’ is a gospel song and people should feel free to play it in churches.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Friday, October 21, the artiste said ‘Putuu’ is a prayer song for the Nation and it is very powerful.



“It’s a prayerful song, my people. It’s a gospel song. Play it in the churches anytime you want.”



The five-time Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year further explained that the inspiration for the song came during the Covid-19 period.



“I actually got inspired during the COVID period. I came back from London and I had this instrumental I could feel something in instrumentals….

“But when I finished, the song became a song for just me, because I know people might not understand Stonebwoy for this one. I mean, I’ve written songs for people, and I’m honest enough, sometimes I have songs that I know I have to give to people that I can’t sing. It’s nice, but I’m like, somebody else will deliver it better and it will fit,” the Bhim President noted.



He continued: “But this particular song, I actually gave it to, you know, I called my wife, I played it, and a friend of ours came to the house, Aisha. Aisha Modi. So I’m like, listen to this song I have. What do you guys think about it? You know what? I’m skeptical about releasing it. I’m about to release an album anyway. But let me share it amongst us so that you guys can be enjoying it because it’s a new thing and let’s see how it goes.



Aisha goes home and goes online with it and goes live with a song, the next minute. I’ve seen the song on Nigeria Blogs. So I woke up one morning and I actually mixed and mastered the song and released it straight up. Then we got ‘Putuu’. So, I’m grateful for that song,” Stonebwoy shared.



The Dancehall musician also revealed that he has an upcoming album that will be dropping in March.