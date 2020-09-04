Music

Pzeefire drops much-anticipated single 'Fire'

Official artwork for the song

Speech Production signee Pzeefire has dropped another single titled 'Fire'.

Known for bangers like 'Blessings', 'Big Emotions', 'Drink', 'Flashy Lights' and 'Suffer Suffer', Pzeefire once again calls fans to the dancefloor.



Produced by PD, 'Fire' is an uptempo Afrobeat song which talks about how hot & sexy African ladies are.

Pzeefire is working on his next album but promises to drop an EP before the main album.



Listen to 'Fire':

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

