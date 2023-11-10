Quame Gyedu wows crowd with 'Festival of Testimonies Concert', set to release single

Gospel musician, Quame Gyedu

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Quame Gyedu, one of Ghana’s famous gospel worshippers on Sunday, November 5, 2023, held a program at the Havillah Temple of the Gracefields Chapel.

The event was spellbound with spectacular performances at what he had christened the "Festival of Testimonies Concert".



Storming the stage with some profuse confidence, Minister Gyedu started with solid but familiar worship songs and hymnals which got the crowd to burst into prayers amidst the speaking of tongues.



For close to thirty minutes, Minister Gyedu changed the atmosphere at the auditorium and at one point one could feel the tangible presence of the Holy Spirit.



Zooming into his renditions such as "Kasa", "Merensesa Me Nyame", "Yesu Mo", "Osaberima", "Oye" and many others, Minister Gyedu sent the crowd into a frenzy with uncontrollably weeping while others glorified God with praise and worship.



Showing admirable signs of humility, he spent time acknowledging the many worshippers who had thronged the Gracefields Chapel to participate in the gospel concert.

He told the crowd that people felt Kumasi was not able to get people trooping to watch gospel shows but the crowd had proven that it was possible.



Paying profuse gratitude to the Ministers of the Gospel who were at the event, Minister Gyedu said their presence and prayers had made his concert a successful one, which was in its 13th year possible.



Present at the show was the General Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread, Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako as well as the General Overseer of Gracefields Chapel, Reverend Simon Ampofo.



Christian Agyeman popularly referred to as Taabea also came to support Quame Gyedu and was seen enjoying the ministry with some dancing skills.



Earlier that night, there were performances before the main artiste.

Ministers such as Sandra Oduro, Sandra Asare, Joshua Ahenkorah, and S.K Frimpong treated the crowd to melodious tunes and ministrations.



Many in the audience could not hide their joy at the performances by these guest ministers and it was not surprising that the participants freely gave offerings to the Lord.



Meanwhile, Quame Gyedu is set to release a single track on the 10th of November 10, 2023.



Titled "Osaberima", this single track talks about the mercies and protection of God that has delivered believers from the traps and plots of the devil.



The musician said the purpose of the "Osaberima" track is "to bring the church and the world at large to the understanding that they are not consumed because God Almighty had preserved them and kept watch over his people".