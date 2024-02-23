Quame Rhymz tells his life story on Old Swat's 'Obrefuor'

Quame Rhymz poured his heart out on the lead song of Old Swat's 'Discovery' compilation album

Ghanaian rising artist Quame Rhymz pours his heart out in the latest release, "Obrefuor," a compelling track featured on Old Swat's "Discovery" compilation album.

The song, which features Quame Rhymz, is the lead track on the latest project by the Belgium-based artist and delves into the struggles and aspirations of everyday hustlers.



"Obrefuor," a Ghanaian term meaning "hustler," resonates deeply with listeners as Quame Rhymz shares his personal journey through life's challenges. The track highlights the daily hustle and stress faced by young people striving to make ends meet, delivering a powerful message of resilience and determination.



As the lead song off Old Swat's compilation album, "Obrefuor" sets the tone for the project, showcasing the talents of emerging artists like Quame Rhymz. With his heartfelt lyrics and soulful delivery, Quame Rhymz captivates listeners, offering a raw and authentic portrayal of his experiences.

Old Swat, the producer behind the captivating beat of "Obrefuor," aims to use the compilation album as a platform to introduce talented up-and-coming musicians to both record labels and the masses. Through his collaboration with Quame Rhymz and other young artists, Old Swat seeks to shine a spotlight on the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.



Listen to "Obrefuor" by Old Swat featuring Quame Rhymz below:



