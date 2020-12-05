Quamina MP loses father

Management of award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Quamina MP has today December 5, 2020, confirmed the death of his father.

In a social media post via the musician’s handle, it has been confirmed that the rapper's father died after he was involved in an accident with his son whilst traveling from Akosombo to Accra on November 27, 2020.



“As you may all have heard, Quamina MP got involved in an accident a short while back. While he is recovering, we regret to announce to you that his dad, known as Bongo couldn’t make it. During these extremely difficult times, we appeal to all and sundry to accord him and his family the privacy they deserve to mourn their hero. Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. RIP daddy, your memory lives on,” the post read.



Meanwhile, the ‘Amanfuor girls’ crooner who managed to escape unhurt from the accident has since been shattered after the incident.



He is yet to make any comment publicly following this sad development.

Read the full post below



