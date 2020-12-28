Quamina MP pays tribute to his late dad with a touching song

Musician Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP has paid tribute to his late dad with a touching song.

In a viral video, the young musician sang about how lonely he will be following his father’s demise.



He described his father as his nigga and best friend.



“You don’t wanna left me like this…If you leave like that I will be sad and lonely. You’re my papa, you are my nigga, you’re my best friend. Why has it happen like this?” he queried.



Quamina MP’s father, Mr. Fiifi Amonoo Buckman aka Bongo passed on following a car accident on the Akosombo road barely a month ago.

Quamina was in the same vehicle with his dad when the accident occurred.



Watch the video of Quamina MP’s sad tribute to his father below:



