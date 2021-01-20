Quamina MP to release Bongo EP on Friday

Rapper Quamina MP

Ghanaian singer Quamina MP is set to release his late dad’s inspired Bongo EP on Friday 22nd January.

The ‘Amanfuor Girls’ hitmaker lost his dad in a tragic accident in November last year, while on a family trip.



The singer was lucky to survive with just bruises but he lost his dad and that took a toll on him.



He withdrew from social media whiles mourning his dad but came back to officially confirm and share his pain through his music.



Dedicated to his late dad ‘Bongo’, the Bongo EP is a three-track EP that is a eulogy of sorts for his father.

The titles of the singles, express the grief the singer has gone through since the tragic accident occurred and he is hoping to heal through the songs.



The EP features Kofi Mole and Twitch with production credits going to Juiczxxx, Yong D3mz and Uche B.



Be on the look-out for Bongo EP by Quamina MP.



