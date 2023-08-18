Quamina MP unveils 'Warm Up' EP: Igniting 2023 with a fresh musical journey

Musician cum producer, Quamina MP

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Renowned for his diverse musical skills, Quamina MP has released his latest project, the ‘Warm Up’ EP.

As a true luminary in the music realm, Quamina MP’s journey has been marked by awards, collaborations, and remarkable milestones. From his roles as a multi-genre musician and a visionary producer, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation.



The ‘Warm Up’ EP, a manifestation of Quamina MP’s evolution, features an assortment of six dynamic tracks, each carefully crafted by a team of producers that includes Flamesonthebeat, Bucks DJ, Anelworldwide, and Nawtyboi Tattóô, in addition, Quamina MP himself. Drawing inspiration from the pulsating Amapiano wave, the EP infuses the artiste’s signature sound with a fresh and contemporary perspective that promises to set dance floors ablaze.

The EP takes the listener on a sonic journey. From the rhythms of tracks like ‘Choco’ and ‘Enjoyment Minister’ which have already solidified their positions as two of the hottest Amapiano tracks in Ghana, to the self-reflection of ‘My Life’ and the emotional resonance of ‘Pray for Me’, Quamina MP’s musical narrative spans an array of emotions and experiences, offering something for every listener.



Quamina MP shares his excitement about the project, stating, “I took a hiatus from the party music to unveil a different facet of my craft through these love songs. Now, we’re back to set the stage ablaze with dance tunes that resonate with my signature style. This EP has been a labor of love, and I’m eager to share it with all my fans”.