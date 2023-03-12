0
Entertainment

Queen Mayoka heals the broken hearted in her new amazing banger 'Distance'

Queen Mayoka Ghanaian songstress, Queen Mayoka

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: Padmore Trendz ( PADMORE THE BLOGGER)

From the camp of Legendary Music, Ghanaian female musician Queen Mayoka the “TikTok Girls” hitmaker has been one of the most amazing female acts in Ghana and Africa who had a very good penetration into the creative arts due to the amazing performance of her first tune “TikTok Girls” which trended globally with 1 million streams on Audio Mack and 1.5 million streams on all digital stores.

The TikTok Girls hitmaker, Queen Mayoka promised fans of cooking a very extraordinary banger to help encourage and speak to their shaky relationships due to “DISTANCE” as the tune is titled.

Queen Mayoka is a versatile act but a lady of love when it comes to lyrics to love tunes, she really makes her fans enjoy her amazing tunes and performances anytime she grabs the mic on stage.

Distance is a lovely one, out on all streaming platforms. Enjoy Now.

