Queen of Northern Ghana to be launched on Saturday

File photo: Flyer of the Queen of Northern Ghana reality show

Organizers of a television reality show, Queen of Northern Ghana says all is set for the launch of the beauty pageant on Saturday, 8th August, 2020 at the Radach Lodge and Conference Centre.

The programme put together by Celebrities Charity Development (CECHADEV) Foundation and My North Today in partnership with North Television, Ghana Tourism Authority and the Centre for National Culture seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the five northern regions of Ghana.



In an exclusive interview with mynorthtoday.com, Executive Director of CECHADEV Foundation, Mr Alhassan Abdul-Latif said the program extensively seeks to promote the numerous and untapped tourist sites and tourism potentials of the 5 northern regions as well as market the rich cultural heritage of the north like our history, food, music, dance, smocks, festivals, Livelihood amongst others.



He added it will bring together contestants representing each of the 5 northern regions namely: Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East regions to weekly showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of their respective regions to the world.

He added the media launch of the program will also witness fundraising for the project dubbed: 'Mask for Rural Women' by the 2020 winner of Queen of Northern Ghana, Miss Majidatu Sulemana.



According to Mr Alhassan, the #MasksforRuralWomen campaign is geared towards complementing corporate Ghana’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 amongst rural women and the less privileged in Northern Ghana.

Source: Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

