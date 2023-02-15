Quincy Jones's V4texx Band opens doors to African talents

Members of the band

Source: Nana Adwoa Ocansey, Contributor

Dubai’s popular live music band, the V4tex, has expressed interest in working with music talents from Africa this year.

Established by the legendary producer, Quincy Jones, V4tex has owned and controlled nightlife entertainment at the Q bar which is situated in the luxurious Palazzo Versace in Dubai since 2018.



Their versatility has won them many awards and made the Q Bar at the luxurious Palazzo Versace the hottest place for nightlife activities in the UAE.



Band leader of the V4texx, Dante Kennedy, advised African artists to take advantage of the opportunity as the music business in the UAE is set to skyrocket soon.



“There are lots of opportunities for musicians to thrive in the UAE, but we must take a long-term approach and start with building relationships and trust with authorities and the community here.”



Dante Kennedy is a music industry veteran who has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Justine Timberlake, Niki Minaj, and Miley Cyrus Wiz Khalifa.



He was also in the same room as Travie Mc Coy and Bruno Mars when they recorded the song, Billionaire.

In 2022, Dante worked with over 30 artists across the continent, connecting them with opportunities in the UEA, and is looking at expanding his reach this year.



The V4tex band is a mixed culture band that is currently made up of three Nigerians and Dante Kennedy who is from the USA.



“It was a complete coincidence; we were just looking for people who can play well but they just all happen to be from Nigeria.”



The band has also had members from Kenya, Columbia, and other parts of the world.



“We played with a Kenyan guitarist and someone from Colombia before, so we are open to working with African and Kenyan musicians and artists, but they have to come correct.”



