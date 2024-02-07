Quit abusive marriages! - Kwabena Kwabena to women

Kwabena Kwabena is a Highlife artiste

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has advised ladies to safeguard their well-being and walk away from any abusive relationships.

According to him, ladies should not hesitate to leave a relationship if their man assaults them or even attempts to assault them.



He made these remarks in a live studio interview with Accra 100.5 FM on February 7, where he said that ladies should not tolerate any form of physical abuse from their partners, as that is not a sign of love.



"If someone who says he loves you physically abuses you, that is not love. The moment your man lifts his hand to hit you, please leave such a relationship. Even if you are married, if your husband beats you, pack your bags and go back to your father's house," he told host Nana Romeo.



The “Afraid to Lose You” hitmaker said that he would also not tolerate any form of abuse meted out to his daughter if she got into a relationship.



"If my daughter is getting married, I will tell her husband one thing: he either takes care of her or leaves her alone. The moment I hear that she is going through abuse, I would personally go and pick her up from her husband's house and bring her home,” he said.

Kwabena Kwabena also condemned men who engage in any form of domestic violence, saying that they “have to bow down their heads in shame.”



His comments come amid a wider discussion on domestic abuse in Ghana.



Recently, a survey by the Ghana Statistical Service has found that domestic violence is widespread in Ghana, especially among women.



The survey, which was conducted in 2022, showed that 14% of women aged 15-49 have experienced sexual violence by any perpetrator and that current and former husbands or partners are the main culprits.



The survey also showed that more than half of the women who have suffered physical or sexual violence have not sought help or told anyone about their abuse.









