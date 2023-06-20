R2Bees, VVIP, others to perform at Ghana Party in the Park 2023

R2Bees

Akwaaba UK, organisers of the annual Ghana Party in the Park have unveiled the star-studded lineup for the much-anticipated 2023 edition, set to grace the vibrant UK scene as per tradition.

During a press briefing held on Monday, June 19, in Accra, it was officially announced that the renowned Tema-based music group, R2Bees, would proudly take center stage as the headline act, promising an electrifying performance that will leave audiences awe-inspired.



In addition to R2Bees, an incredible roster of talented musicians is set to grace the event with their phenomenal artistry. They include Samini, Medikal, Lasmid, Mr Drew, Cina Soul, Quamina MP, VVIP.



Ghana Party in the Park stands as the largest Ghanaian event beyond the country's borders, drawing over 10,000 attendees annually.

Positioned as a family-friendly outing, it offers a wide range of activities suitable for people of all ages. These include a children's corner, a gathering of chiefs, captivating performances by renowned African musicians, a diverse food court, exhibitions showcasing African products and services, and numerous other attractions.



“This event is providing a very unique opportunity for Ghana, arts and culture to be exposed in a very different light, in a very different way,” said Franky5, one of the organisers of the event. “It presents itself with business opportunities. Ghana Party in the Park has metamorphosed into bringing business, bridging the gap between Ghana and the UK by spotlighting Ghanaian businesses in the UK and bringing them back to Ghana.”



