0
Menu
Entertainment

R2Bees drops Christmas feel-good song dubbed ‘Su Mo Mi’

R2bees 5.jpeg Music group R2Bees

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: Obed Oblitey Otoo, Contributor

Ghana’s longest-serving and most vibrant music group R2Bees is back with a big bang.

Virtually a year after releasing their much-acclaimed album Back 2 Basics which debuted at number one on Apple Music and several charts across the continent, the cousins are here with a new single.

Titled Su Mo Mi, the duo does what it does best on a groovy Amapiano-influenced beat produced by renowned in-house producer Killbeatz.

Su Mo Mi which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by the southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.

Typical of Mugeez, the smooth-voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing-along hook.

Omar Sterling on the other best represents himself as a singjay delivering excellently on the new single.

Su Mo Mi comes a few months after the duo tapped new music star Gyakie for Need Your Love.

Su Mo Mi is a feel-good song that should get party-goers jiggy on the dance floor as it brings lovers closer to each other.

Source: Obed Oblitey Otoo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'