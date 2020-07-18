LifeStyle

RECIPE: How to make Brukina, Accra’s favourite drink at home

Burkina is a very popular drink in Ghana, taken as a snack or a whole meal, depending on the mood.

It’s rich in all the goodness of milk and millet and is actually not that hard to prepare.



Ever thought of how your favourite “burikina” drink was made? Let’s show you how.



First of all, you’ll need:



2 Cups of Millet



2 Cups of Unsweetened Yogurt

1 Cup of Milk



¾ Cups of Sugar



1 Cup of Water



Process



1. Soak millet overnight, drain, rinse and grind into a flour.

2. Bring 1 litre of water to a boil over medium heat.



3. Then add the ground millet and stir continuously for 20 minutes until lumpy and sticky.



4. Take off heat and set aside to cool off completely.



5. In a bowl, mix unsweetened yoghurt with milk sugar and set aside.



6. Flake the cooled millet with a fork to loosen the lumps and scoop into the serving glasses till a third full.

7.Pour the yoghurt mixture on the millet, and it is ready to serve. This is best served chilled or on ice.



There you have it, how to make brukina.



The preparation process shouldn’t take more than 35mins. Go ahead and try it. It should be easy to make but don’t worry if it doesn’t turn out so good on your first try. Happy cooking!





