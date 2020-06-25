Entertainment

RECIPE: How to make a simple braised rice aka Angwa mo

Angwa mo is simply rice fried and cooked in oil. It is one of the easiest dishes you will make.

Ingredients



3 tablespoons peanut oil



1 cup fragrant white rice



3 oz. salted beef (tolo beef), diced (recipe below)



2 onions, chopped (divided in 2)

2 teaspoons salt



1 cube Maggi chicken broth



1 red hot pepper, diced



2 cups of water



Salt

Pepper



Method



Wash rice, drain and dry.



In a pot, heat the oil and fry the chopped onions in hot oil until golden brown.



Take half of the onion and set aside.

Add the salted beef and mix well.



Add rice and fry over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly.



Add the bouillon cube and stir. Add the hot pepper and mix.



Add the water and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.



Add the remaining onion and cook again for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.



Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

