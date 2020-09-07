LifeStyle

RECIPE: How to make catfish pepper soup

File Photo of Cat fish pepper soup

This is a delicious and nutritious meal prepared in Ghana.

This meal doesn’t only appease your taste buds, it is also enriched in all the nutrients for the body.



Ingredients



1 medium-sized catfish



1/2 cup of sliced onions

Scent leaves



1 seasoning cube



Spices



1 teaspoon, fish seasoning

1/2 cup of ground crayfish



1 teaspoon paprika powder



Fresh pepper



Salt to taste

Method



Combine the crayfish and two scotch bonnet peppers, pound or grind them together. Also, slice the onions, scent leaves and set aside in bowls.



As always, we start by washing the catfish. Pour almost boiled water over the cut fish and wash to remove the slimy outer skin.



Transfer the washed catfish into the cooking pot.

Add 3 cups of water 700ml, half teaspoon of salt, followed by 1 seasoning cubes, half teaspoon fish seasoning spice, ground crayfish, and pepper.



Allow boiling for 7 minutes then add the paprika powder.



Taste for salt and pepper, you can add more pepper if you like.



Allow a minute. Serve

