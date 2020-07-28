LifeStyle

RECIPE: How to make chewy coconut candy (Kube cake)

This chewy coconut treat is easy to make and irresistibly delicious.

Kube cake modernised to chewy coconut candy balls is a favourite candy in Ghana.



Ingredients:



1 matured coconut fruit (Kube dwe)



½ cup of sugar



¼ cup/ 60ml water



1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method:



Crack coconut fruit, remove the hard bark, wash and grate into desired sizes.



Spread grated coconut on a towel to dry slightly.



Put sugar in a heavy bottom pan, add water and lemon juice and stir together.



Put on medium heat till it turns golden.



Reduce heat to low and stir in grated coconut.

Continuously stir till coconut turns a slighter shade of brown.



Remove from heat, put the saucepan in water to cool coconut and stop the cooking process.



Dip tablespoon in cold water, scoop coconut onto a tray or plate.



Continue till all the candy has been scooped into balls. Leave to cool down and store in an airtight container.



Serve.

