LifeStyle Mon, 27 Jul 2020

RECIPE: How to make egg sauce

This simple sauce can be paired with fried plantain for a perfect lunch.

If you are new to making Ghanaian foods and desires to start with the easy recipes, I would suggest you start here.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

2 spoons sliced pepper

Vegetable oil (200ml).

2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes

Sliced pepper to taste

1 cup of sliced onions

One cube

Salt to taste

2 spoons of Sliced Green Peppers (optional)

Method

Slice your tomatoes, onions, and peppers as you would find in the plate below. You can easily do this with a sharp knife and chopping board.

Set your frying pan on the heat and add just 200ml of oil (vegetable or olive oil), allow one minute before adding the sliced tomatoes/onions/peppers. It is best if you have a non-stick frying pan. Allow this to fry for 10-15 minutes. Remember to always stir, you don’t want to end up with burnt tomatoes.

Once it is adequately fried, add salt to taste. Add half a seasoning cube. It would end up looking like this.

Beat the eggs in a separate plate. Add a pinch of salt to it and then pour on top of the frying tomato or onion or pepper combination.

Allow a minute, and then stir. Try to break the crumbs into smaller sizes.

Serve with any carbohydrates.

Source: Pulse Ghana

