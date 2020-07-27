LifeStyle

RECIPE: How to make egg sauce

File photo: Egg sauce meal

This simple sauce can be paired with fried plantain for a perfect lunch.

If you are new to making Ghanaian foods and desires to start with the easy recipes, I would suggest you start here.



Ingredients:



3 eggs



2 spoons sliced pepper



Vegetable oil (200ml).

2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes



Sliced pepper to taste



1 cup of sliced onions



One cube



Salt to taste

2 spoons of Sliced Green Peppers (optional)



Method



Slice your tomatoes, onions, and peppers as you would find in the plate below. You can easily do this with a sharp knife and chopping board.



Set your frying pan on the heat and add just 200ml of oil (vegetable or olive oil), allow one minute before adding the sliced tomatoes/onions/peppers. It is best if you have a non-stick frying pan. Allow this to fry for 10-15 minutes. Remember to always stir, you don’t want to end up with burnt tomatoes.



Once it is adequately fried, add salt to taste. Add half a seasoning cube. It would end up looking like this.

Beat the eggs in a separate plate. Add a pinch of salt to it and then pour on top of the frying tomato or onion or pepper combination.



Allow a minute, and then stir. Try to break the crumbs into smaller sizes.



Serve with any carbohydrates.

