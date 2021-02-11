‘RIP my screen daddy’ – Nina of ‘Home Sweet Home’ fame reacts to death of Kojo Dadson

The late Kojo Dadson and his screen daughter, Evelyn Addo popularly known as Nina

Evelyn Addo popularly known as Nina has expressed utmost grief following the death of her ‘screen father’ Kojo Dadson.

‘Nina’ who took to social media to mourn the veteran actor posted a snippet of the popular ‘Home Sweet Home’ series in which they both featured with the caption: “RIP KOJO DADSON. Ghana we have lost a legend! My screen Daddy forever in our hearts and will miss you dearly DR.LUV. Till we meet again”.



Nina who was very young at that time played the role of Kojo Dadson and Rama Brew’s daughter in the popular local drama series.



She played the character of an annoying little sister who was always reporting on things that her older siblings did in their parents' absence. It was such a delight to watch her and many kids were in love with her because of how she played her role, fans have said.



News of Kojo Dadson’s demise took over social media on February 10, 2021, with several Ghanaians reacting to it.

Kojo Dadson who was confined to a wheelchair for the past eight years due to stroke was reported dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital while receiving his first dialysis treatment.



Watch Nina’s post below



