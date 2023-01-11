Radio producer Godwin Dogbey selected for ALX Engineering International Programme

Radio producer, Godwin Dogbey

Source: African Leadership X

Godwin Dogbey, an astute radio producer, is set to pursue an international software programme for the next 12 months.

This comes after he was selected by African Leadership X (ALX) to pursue a software engineering programme sponsored by the Master Card Foundation.



Speaking in an interview after making the shortlist, Mr Dogbey was elated about his latest milestone as he looks to enhance and grow his career in the area of software technology.



"I wasn't expecting this, but thank God I have finally secured admission to pursue my dream course and I am grateful to Master Card Foundation for this opportunity.



"The area of radio production requires lots of training and skill development, and hopefully with this 12-month course I would be able to improve my skill set," he said.

Mr Dogbey, who works with the Despite Media Group, was grateful to all who have supported him in his 10 years of radio production and urged for prayers as he embarks on this journey.



He also doubles as the Public Relations, Events, and Promotions Manager for renowned travel and tour operator, Kaya Tours Ghana Limited.



Mr Dogbey was recently honoured at the Ghana Entertainment Awards after being adjudged the Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year.



His exploits in the entertainment industry have been noticed by industry stakeholders for successfully delivering top music shows over the past years.