Radio stations must stop promoting Reggae, Dancehall and focus on Highlife – Ambolley

Veteran Highlife musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley has told Ghanaian radio stations to stop promoting other music genres especially reggae and dancehall because they do not depict the Ghanaian lineage.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley suggested that the radio stations should focus more on Highlife music which is the original Ghanaian music.



Talking about how important the genre is, he said it is the mother of dance music in the world, which means any dance music today’s roots can be traced to Highlife music.

He blamed the collapse of the genre on the missing link between the old Highlife musicians and the new generation.



Gyedu Blay Ambulley who was Speaking at the launch of ‘Highlife Is Alive Fan Club’ in Accra, monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, noted that every country has its musical identity and the only musical identity of Ghana is Highlife music and we must protect it and avoid exchanging it with any other genre.