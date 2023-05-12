Raevin can’t help falling in love

Raevin

Up-and-coming Afro-Fusion artist “RAEVIN” has just released his latest single, "AMERICA”, as part of "THE COME UP" album, a compilation project by “Crux Global”. Produced by Hylander Beatz, "America" is a soulful and emotive track that tells a story of love, longing, and heartbreak.

In "America," Raevin's lyrics are a poignant reminder to his lover, who wants to leave him behind and start anew in America, that his love for her is everlasting. The song's Afro-fusion beat is an infectious blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary Western influences, creating a sound that is both unique and unforgettable.



The song was created during a music writing camp for artists on the rise in Ghana, organized by Crux Global, an African-owned music distribution company. This collaboration allowed Raevin to work with other talented songwriters and producers to create a fresh and vibrant sound.



"America" happens to be one of the focus tracks from "THE COME UP" album, which features some of the most exciting up-and-coming and established acts brewing out of Ghana. This compilation project by Crux Global promises to be a game-changer in the music industry, showcasing the immense talent and diversity of African music.

Raevin is a rising star in the music industry, and "America" is a testament to his talent and versatility. With its infectious beat and heartfelt lyrics, "America" is a song that is sure to resonate with listeners around the world.



YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHF4WVrhifs