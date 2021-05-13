Ramz Nic drops inspirational 'Double the Hustle' tune for the youth

Rising Afrobeats sensation Ramz Nic has dropped the visuals of his new single "Double the Hustle" as he seeks to inspire the youth in their quest for success.

Listening to this mind-blowing and sensational tune produced by King Dee, the budding and prolific Afrobeats singer encourages the masses on how to move forward in life.



The tune is a banger and a classic one which conveys a message of inspiration to every Ghanaian.



The video is of high value considering its intriguing cinematography and would certainly be a contender for best freestyle video of the year.

The new single is readily available across various music digital platforms and music lovers can go out there and enjoy the best from the rising music sensation.



