Entertainment

Randy N features Kweku Smoke on street banger 'iPod'

Randy N featuring Kweku Smoke

Sensational Afro-beats artiste, Randy N, has announced the release of his potential street banger well captioned “iPod”, which features hippop artiste, Kweku Smoke.

The song which promises to be a banger was produced by Atown TSB.



The Afro-beats inspired jam basically talks about one’s desire for the use of the iPhone and the model which deem fit.



Randy N also makes a joke about the fact that, if you are using any iPhone below iPhone X, you're using an iPod.

The tune embodies all the needed elements to make a song appealing to society.



Listen to the song below





Source: Kwesi Omega, Contributor

