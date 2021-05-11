Rap music rules the world – Wan-O

Hip-hop artiste, Wan-O

Hip-hop/rap artiste, Wan-O, has opined that rap music, also known as hip-hop, is the one music genre that currently rules the world.

He said in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe that although Afrobeat seems to be very dominant in Ghana and other African countries, hip-hop is the biggest genre because there is no type of music that does not have a little bit of hip-hop element.



“Afrobeat is African but people are accepting hip-hop because right now, there’s no type of music without hip-hop influence. Even afrobeat has hip-hop influence.



The way they dress is hip-hop and the way they compose their beats or sound is also like hip-hop just that it has African drums and everything so hip-hop actually rules the world”, he said.

Sharing his view on whether rap music in Ghana is improving or not, Wan-O stated that the rap scene is moving forward.



According to him, “Back in the day, one of my idols that I used to look up to in Ghana was Jayso Skillions; back then, we didn’t even have the fan base to support them. What people are doing now that is being accepted is what Jayso was doing so I think rap music is going forward”.



Wan-O commented that if Jayso had now started what he used to do back in the days as a rapper, he would have had the deserved fame by now.