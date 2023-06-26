Raphaelina Naana Asare crowned Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2023

Raphaelina Naana Asare

In a dazzling showcase of elegance, talent, intelligence, and cultural pride, Raphaelina Naana Asare, 16, was crowned winner of Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2023 when the pageant was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, June 24.

The journey to the crown was a riveting one, as the four finalists embarked on a series of engaging activities, including exams, essays, captivating presentations, and discussions encompassing topics such as tourism, arts, and culture.



Organised by Platinum Networks, the event captivated attendees with its splendor and showcased the incredible potential of teenagers whose quest to impress the distinguished panel of judges, win the coveted crown, and earn the bragging right, among others soared.



The distinguished panel of judges, comprising esteemed professionals from various fields, faced the challenging task of selecting a winner from the exceptional group of finalists. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, a communications strategist; Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a media consultant; Kofi Kakra Kusi, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Kofi Duah, an arts and entertainment journalist with Graphic Showbiz; Giesella, a model and beauty queen; Sefa, a talented musician; and Calista Amoateng, the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, brought their expertise to bear in this momentous decision.



After hours of engagement, Raphaelina emerged winner of the competition. Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi emerged 1st runner up with the title Miss Teen Tourism Earth Ghana 2023, while Junia Del and Keziah Barnes had the titles Miss Teen Tourism International Ghana 2023 and Miss Teen Tourism Globe 2023 for being 2nd and 3rd runner ups respectively.



All four will participate in Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 as Raphaelina leads Team Ghana for the international pageant.

Stacy Amoateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Networks, expressed gratitude to parents for being with their wards throughout the contest and encouraged the candidates to put in more effort to ensure that Ghana retains the title.



“Your mothers are proud of you so kindly move on and make them proud. If the crown stays in Ghana, we’ll all be happy but the crown will be in your house, so, make your parents proud and make us proud…” she mentioned while explaining the rationale behind the decision to present more than one candidate.



“Last year when we went to Malina, South Africa actually came with five candidates and that was strategic because, at the stage, they actually give out 6 crowns and South Africa went home with two of those titles. We went with one candidate and we brought the ultimate title,” she said.



“In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority, we have decided to have an agenda which is ‘operation host and win’. We don’t want the crown to leave Ghana; we are learning from South Africa; we are presenting more than one candidate,” Mrs Amoateng added.



Speaking to the media after the event, Raphaelina expressed optimism about winning the title, stressing her inflexible resolve to work towards achieving the aim.

“I will be grooming myself more and present the very best of myself,” Raphaelina noted.



Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 will be hosted by Ghana from the 1st to the 20th of August.







Raphaelina Naana Asare





Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi







Junia Del







Keziah Barnes





The four candidates with Calista Amoateng





BB