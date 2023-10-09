Rapper AB Skil teams up with Skrewface on 'Stay'

Source: GNA

US-based Ghanaian rapper AB Skil, known as Ganiyu Mahama, is back with another hit after dropping his debut EP 'For Girls; earlier this year and his single 'I Win.'

This time, he collaborates with award-winning singer Skrewface on the new track titled "Stay."



'Stay' offers a melodic and calming rhythm that's sure to put listeners in a romantic mood as it expresses love to partners.



Hiplife legend Skrewface lends his melodious voice to the verses, while AB Skil adds his signature rap style.



The song was produced by fellow musician J Wyse, who has worked on several songs with AB Skil, including his debut EP.



AB Skil, born Ganiyu Mahama, is a versatile artist with a focus on making a name for himself in the Ghanaian music industry.

With previous releases like 'Flower' featuring Shugry and 'We Move' featuring Black Convoy, AB Skil continues to captivate both his existing and new fans.



'Stay' is now available on all major online music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay, Soundcloud, and YouTube.



Listen to the new track below



