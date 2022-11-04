1
Menu
Entertainment

Rapper Amerado and Gidochi team up to share new anthemic song 'Black Change'

Amerado GINA Official artwork for the GINA album

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

"Black Change", an elevating message written by the reigning "3 Music", Best rap performer Amerado, and prolific songwriter Gidochi, seeks to promote unity and peace among black people.

Gidochi, with a stirring voice, delivered yet another unique hook to remind us of the core values that unify humanity. He exhorts us to celebrate our own people, appreciates the place we call our home, and embraces Peace, Love, and Harmony.

Amerado, with an excellent flow of rap and well-defined rhythm, also employed the sermon in 2Corinthians 13:11 to emphasize the need to encourage one another, be of one mind and live in true harmony.

It is always incredible when musicians use their voices to deliver heartening messages. 'Black Change' is imbued with a great sense of responsibility and confidence that we all need to hear and act on.

The Anthemic song 'Black Change' is lifted from Amerado's recently released 10-track debut album GINA (God is Never Asleep) which features colleague musicians Efya, Fameye, Epixode, and a host of others.

Listen to Black Change on YouTube, https://youtu.be/kh8vbZ2EZHU

Stream GINA Album here: https://yve.fanlink.to/GINA

donkweitsu19@gmail.com

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu