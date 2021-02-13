Rapper Donzy shares cute photos of his adorable twins

Rapper, Donzy Chaka with his children

Ghanaian rapper, Donzy Chaka real name Elias Ewusi Essel has shared cute photos of his adorable twins and beautiful wife on Instagram for the first time.

The Tema-based rapper shared these lovely photos online to celebrate the birthday of the twins, who are called Ailan and Aila Essel as they turned age one today, February 12, 2020.



Sharing the lovely photos online, Donzy added the caption: “You only turn ONE ONce! I hope the bond you share strengthens with time.Always support each other in every walk of life. LOVE YOU @ailan_and_aila ??????????”



Interestingly, Donzy shared a video that chronicles their birth and very tender ages yesterday ahead of the big celebration of the blessing they have brought to his life yesterday.